Victims of Gunshot Act 2017: Nigerian police direct immediate nationwide enforcement

The Gunshot Act 2017 mandates all medical facilities to receive and accept victims of gunshots for immediate treatment without a police report.The new directive is in response to the raging concern over the rising loss of lives due to the refusal of health facilities to provide treatment to gunshots and accident victims without a police report.

Mr Egbetokun gave the directive on 25 October in an internal memo signed by its principal staff officer, Olatunji Disu, and addressed to all the hierarchies of police leadership in the country. The letter reads in part: “I forward herewith a copy of letter HMSH&SW/IG/CTCV/10/2023/ dated 3rd October 2023 received from Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare on the above-underlined subject, and write to convey the directive of the Inspector General of Police that you comply with and enforce the provisions of the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act 2017 without any hesitation.

The Gunshot Act 2017 signed into law by former President Muhammadu Buhari, mandates all medical facilities to receive and accept victims of gunshots for immediate treatment without a police report.Many Nigerians have died due to the refusal of health facilities to provide treatment to patients with gunshot or stab wounds without a police report. headtopics.com

On 14 October, a police officer with the Sango-Ota divisional police station also suffered the same fate after he was attacked and shot by armed robbers in his residence.Nigeria’s former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, had called for a thorough investigation into the death of Ms Olorunfemi, reiterating the importance of the gunshot act.

The statement was signed by the Police Force PRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, noting that “the IGP’s decision comes as a response to the relentless outcry from concerned citizens and the broader community, highlighting the tragic consequences of delays in treating these victims.”The Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Olatunji Alausa, had earlier written to the IGP seeking collaboration to put an end to the “needless death as a result of gunshot injuries of any cause. headtopics.com

Treat all gunshot victims without Police report – IGP orders health workersThe acting Inspector General of Police, IGP, Olukayode Egbetokun, has directed medical personnel across the country to treat gunshot victims without asking for Police report. Egbetokun issued the directive while urging health workers to sensitize Nigerians about the issue. Read more ⮕

IGP urges medical practitioners to treat gunshot, accident victims with, without police reportThe Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun has called medical practitioners in Nigeria to provide prompt and compassionate treatment to all victims of gunshots and accidents, irrespective of the presence or absence of a police report. Read more ⮕

Treat all gunshots, accident victim without police report —Again, IGP tells doctorsFollowing ongoing concerns over the tragic loss of lives due to the neglect of gunshot and accident victims in hospitals, the Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun has issued a call to all medical practitioners in Nigeria to provide prompt and compassionate treatment to all victims of gunshots and accidents. Read more ⮕

Treat gunshots, accident victims without police report, IGP tells doctorsThe Nation Newspaper Treat gunshots, accident victims without police report, IGP tells doctors Read more ⮕

Electricity Act Roundtable Stresses State-Specific SuccessFollowing a roundtable on the Electricity Act 2023, state governments are taking decisive steps to chart their course for a brighter energy future. Read more ⮕

Electricity Act 2023 ‘ll reduce Nigeria’s energy deficitThe Nation Newspaper Electricity Act 2023 'll reduce Nigeria's energy deficit - British envoy Read more ⮕