Vice President Shettima Convenes Meeting on Human Capital Development

The details of the meeting convened by Vice President Shettima with key stakeholders in the human capital development sector, including business moguls Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Tony Elumelu, as well as the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, have emerged. The details were revealed on Monday in a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha.

It was revealed that Vice President Kashim Shettima has approved the constitution of a multi-sectoral committee to pilot the goals of the Human Capital Development (HCD) programme of the federal government. The multi-sectoral team is made up of the federal and state governments, as well as donors and partners, the statement said. It further said the committee is expected to convene every two weeks to review the progress of work in addressing the objectives of the HCD programme. The meeting was also attended by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, among others, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





