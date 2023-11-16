Vice President Shettima assures Tinubu will replicate Lagos feat at national level

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured that President Bola Tinubu will replicate his feat in Lagos when he held sway as the governor between 1999 and 2007 at the national level. Shettima, who gave the assurance in Abuja, yesterday, during the public presentation of two books written by legal icon, Mallam Yusuf Ali, SAN, stressed the need for improved public-private infrastructure partnerships in the country.

Delivering his speech titled, “Mallam Yusuf Ali: Enduring Reflection in Law, History, and Public Policy,” the Vice President stated: “There is, of course, no politician in the country today who can match President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s experience in both brokering public-private partnership and understanding what must be done to bridge our infrastructure gaps. “You only need to gaze into the realities of Lagos State before and after his progressive leadership as Executive Governor to realise his spectacular legacy, a skill set he’s again brought into play to reposition Nigeria as a competitive global player

