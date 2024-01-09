Vice President Launches Expanded National MSME Clinic in Makurdi

Vice President Kashim Shettima launched the Expanded National MSME Clinic in Makurdi, marking the first stop on a nationwide journey to empower small and medium-sized businesses. The clinic aims to break down barriers and provide crucial resources for MSMEs. Benue State is the pioneer of the clinic, with plans for a nationwide rollout in the first half of 2024.





