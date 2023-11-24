Veteran Actor Richard Mofe-Damijo Addresses Death Rumours

The news of an entertainer's death often earns more reactions from netizens than news of their birthdays. Richard Mofe-Damijo, a veteran actor, has also been a victim of death rumours. In 2016, he was involved in a car accident, but he assured his fans on Instagram that he was very much alive.





TheNationNews » / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Veteran actor Ameachi Muonagor suffers stroke, seeks financial support‘‘I was to enter my car when I was struck with this problem, and since then, it’s getting worse. Right now, I cannot move; I can’t walk alone.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Veteran actor Ameachi Muonagor begs for help to battle strokeVeteran actor Ameachi Muonagor has cried out to the public for support after revealing that he is currently battling a stroke.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

JUST IN: Veteran actor Mr Ibu’s leg amputated after seven surgeriesThe Nation Newspaper JUST IN: Veteran actor Mr Ibu's leg amputated after seven surgeries

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Veteran Nollywood Actor Hanks Anuku Seeks Assistance Amidst UnemploymentVeteran Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku, appeals for assistance in Nigeria as he has been without a job for a long time. Despite his respected status in the industry, Anuku faces challenges and expresses his plea in a circulating video on social media. He calls upon Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State and his loyal fans for help.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Veteran singer Pretty Okafor re-elected PMAN’s presidentHe was first elected PMAN’s president in October 2016.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Famous ‘Night Court’ actor Richard Moll dies at 80The actor, Richard Moll — most famous for portraying the bailiff on “Night Court” — has died at the age of 80.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »