Veteran Actor Mr Ibu Amputated After Seven Surgeries, Seeks Financial Assistance

Veteran actor, Mr Ibu has been amputated after seven successful surgeries, while also seeking more financial assistance from the public, a development that is believed would keep him alive, as confirmed by his family. In a recent update posted on his official Instagram account on Monday, it was revealed that the actor has undergone seven successful surgeries. However, to ensure his survival and improve his chances of recovery, one of his legs had to be amputated.
Earnestly seek help from well-meaning Nigerians as the actor is still in a fragile state and needs all the assistance he can receive. The Okafor family expresses their gratitude to everyone who has shown support and assures that, once he’s stable, the actor will personally acknowledge and thank all those who have stood by him during this period
Nigeria Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheNationNews | Read more »
Source: channelstv | Read more »
Source: channelstv | Read more »
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »
Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more »