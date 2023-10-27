Uzoma Omenka laments injustice in ‘Freedom’

According to Uzo, who is the former manager of the late reggae musician, Majek Fashek, his latest song was born out of the need for mankind to embrace peace and he performed the song at the 2023 editions of Black History event and Independence Day in London.

He said: “I don’t just sing for singing sake. I pass messages in all of my songs. This is no exception. Freedom starts from home. Let me start from our local background. You are somebody’s father, your daughter brings home a man who wants to marry her. You begin to discriminate saying he doesn’t have anything. Or you meet abroad and maybe he doesn’t have legal papers forgetting that someday he would get his papers and your daughter would be happy for it but you deprive your daughter of her joy.

Continuing, he said, “It is often cumbersome to go through African borders but one can freely move from one European border to the other. The sad part is that it is the bad eggs that are wickedly dealing with the good ones especially in our country. A substantial percentage of those in jail are the good ones convicted by the bad ones. Look at the bad records of some prominent people in government. They are the ones being celebrated instead of being punished. headtopics.com

