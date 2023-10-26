Uyo set for historic leg of MTN CHAMPS with 115 Schools

L to R. Thankgod Otorkpa, General Manager, Regional Operations (South), MTN_ Friday Okuwe, Senior Manager, Brand, Media and Sponsorships, MTN_ Emmanuel Ebong, Vice President NSSF and Taldang Tanimu, AFN Rep (2) (1)A press conference was held on Wednesday, 25 October, to herald the event with dignitaries; including top officials of MTN in attendance.
In his welcome address, Emmanuel Ebong, vice president Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF), disclosed that Akwa Ibom was ready to showcase the immense talent available in the state. He said: “We have a history of hosting big championships I want to appreciate Making of Champions for identifying with us, knowing quite well that at the grassroots we have budding talents that abound in the nooks and crannies of the nation, and Akwa Ibom State is not an exception. We want to appreciate you because you know we are the custodian of the children and a nursery for you to tap.
On his part, Thankgod Otorkpa, general manager, Regional Operations (South), highlighted MTN’s interest in getting the youth engaged in productive activities to curb their excesses. He said: “At MTN, our contribution to Nigeria’s sports industry cannot be overemphasised, particularly with respect to CHAMPS. We believe that if you catch them young, you’ll be able to bend their minds on time. This is modelled after what obtains in Jamaica. Athletes are discovered at a very young age and then nurtured, taking them from the local stage to the global stage. headtopics.com
Friday Okuwe, senior manager, Brand, Media and Sponsorships, noted that Making of Champions’ values resonated with MTN as a brand, hence their decision to sponsor the ground-breaking event holding across four cities.
He said: “The essence of what MoC does, made us throw our weight behind the project because we believe in the human possibilities, and that people have the potential to go as far as possible if supported. We also believe in providing tools for doers. There is an abundance of energy and talent but most times, what is lacking is the opportunity, and we will provide the platform for people to make progress. headtopics.com