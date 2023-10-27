Use Supreme Court Victory to improve governance, CISLAC tells Tinubu

ABUJA – THE Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, Friday, called on President Bola Tinubu, to use Supreme Court victory to improve governance.

Rafsanjani said: “The 2023 general election came to its full cycle with the verdict of the Supreme Court of Nigeria on 26th October 2023.

“Beyond electoral reforms, the President must also ensure genuine judicial reforms as citizens currently have low confidence in the judicial system and process in Nigeria. “His victory will remain a personal one to him except it bears upon good governance to the general citizenry. It will have little meaning to Nigerians.” headtopics.com

“As a leading political party, the APC must see this time as a time of healing and engage to ensure that.”He also pointed out that, “It is also very important for Nigerians to insist on genuine reforms in the electoral system as well as the judiciary. It must be noted that reforms that comprehensively seek to regulate the actions of political actors are critical in this time.

“If left in the hands of politicians, Nigeria will continue to conduct elections that remain questionable. Citizens must canvass political party reforms. “Citizen’s accountability on this can further enable Nigerians to determine which political parties have failed to live up to expectations and should be voted out accordingly.” headtopics.com

