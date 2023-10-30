US says Israel must protect Gaza civilians as calls for aid grow

Israel must protect innocent Gaza residents by distinguishing between Hamas militants and civilians, the White House warned Sunday, as world leaders stepped up calls for desperately needed humanitarian aid to reach the war-torn Palestinian territory.

Since the October 7 attack, more than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel’s relentless retaliatory bombardments, half of them children, says the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip. The bloodshed saw the Biden administration warn Israel on Sunday that it must protect civilian lives.

He spoke after his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told CNN that Israel “should be taking every possible means available to them to distinguish between Hamas — terrorists, who are legitimate military targets — and civilians, who are not.” headtopics.com

Sunak and Macron spoke by telephone and “agreed to work together on efforts both to get crucial food, fuel, water and medicine to those who need it, and to get foreign nationals out,” said a Downing Street spokesperson.

Earlier, Guterres said he regretted that “instead of a critically needed humanitarian pause, supported by the international community, Israel has intensified its military operations.” The White House also revealed Sunday that it had “worked on” bids to turn communications in Gaza back on. headtopics.com

The restoration of communications was “critical,” the official White House account posted on X, formerly Twitter. Sullivan, speaking on ABC’s “This Week” as he made a round of Sunday talk shows, slammed Hamas’s own treatment of civilians, calling them a “brutal terrorist organization” that is “hiding behind the civilian population.”

Nigeria Reiterates Call For A Humanitarian Truce In Israel– Gaza ConflictThe Federal Government of Nigeria has reiterated its call for an immediate durable and sustained humanitarian truce between Israeli forces and Hamas in Gaza Read more ⮕

Turkey’s Erdogan urges Israel to stop ‘madness’, end Gaza strikesTurkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called on Israel to 'immediately stop this madness' and end its 'attacks' on targets in Gaza after Israeli forces intensified strikes on the Palestinian territory. Read more ⮕

Shiites ask FG to sever ties with Israel over invasion of GazaNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Israel launches expanded ground operation in GazaThe Nation Newspaper Israel launches expanded ground operation in Gaza Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: We’re shocked at intolerable human suffering in GazaThe International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says the state of human suffering in Gaza following the conflict escalation between the Israeli military and Hamas fighters is intolerable. Read more ⮕

Israel pounds Gaza as Red Cross warns of ‘intolerable’ sufferingIsrael intensified its attacks on Gaza Sunday, calling for civilians to flee south where it vowed aid would increase, as the Red Cross warned of 'intolerable' suffering. Read more ⮕