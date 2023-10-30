US says Israel must protect Gaza civilians as calls for aid grow

Israel must protect innocent Gaza residents by distinguishing between Hamas militants and civilians, the White House warned Sunday, as world leaders stepped up calls for desperately needed humanitarian aid to reach the war-torn Palestinian territory.
Since the October 7 attack, more than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel’s relentless retaliatory bombardments, half of them children, says the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip. The bloodshed saw the Biden administration warn Israel on Sunday that it must protect civilian lives.
He spoke after his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told CNN that Israel “should be taking every possible means available to them to distinguish between Hamas — terrorists, who are legitimate military targets — and civilians, who are not.” headtopics.com
Sunak and Macron spoke by telephone and “agreed to work together on efforts both to get crucial food, fuel, water and medicine to those who need it, and to get foreign nationals out,” said a Downing Street spokesperson.
Earlier, Guterres said he regretted that “instead of a critically needed humanitarian pause, supported by the international community, Israel has intensified its military operations.” The White House also revealed Sunday that it had “worked on” bids to turn communications in Gaza back on. headtopics.com
The restoration of communications was “critical,” the official White House account posted on X, formerly Twitter. Sullivan, speaking on ABC’s “This Week” as he made a round of Sunday talk shows, slammed Hamas’s own treatment of civilians, calling them a “brutal terrorist organization” that is “hiding behind the civilian population.”