US police launch huge manhunt for shooter who killed at least 22

A massive manhunt was under way Thursday for a gunman who a local official said killed at least 22 people and wounded "many" more in mass shootings in the US state of Maine, the deadliest such incident this year.

Police said Robert Card — seen in surveillance footage pointing a semi-automatic weapon with an extended clip as he walked into a bowling alley in the town of Lewiston — “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Swathes of Lewiston were locked down, with businesses urged to shutter and people ordered to shelter in place, as the scourge of horrifying gun violence once again ripped through an American community. headtopics.com

President Joe Biden made calls — stepping away from a state dinner honoring Australia’s prime minister — to Maine’s governor, its two senators and a local congressman to offer federal support, the White House said.

Police issued a number of photographs of 40-year-old Card at the bowling alley, where he appears calm and composed as he moves through the doorway with his rifle raised.Sauschuck said officers had located a “vehicle of interest” they had been looking for — a white sport utility vehicle (SUV) — in Lisbon, a town around eight miles (12 kilometers) from Lewiston, where residents had also been warned to stay off the streets. headtopics.com

CNN reported that at least 50 people were wounded in the incidents, citing multiple law enforcement sources, but said it was unclear how many of the injuries were the result of gunfire. The shooting is one of the deadliest since 2017, when a gunman opened fire on a crowded music festival in Las Vegas, killing about 60 people.

