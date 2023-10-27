US Mass Shooting: Police Launch Manhunt For Suspected Killer Of 16

Dozens more people were reported wounded in the rampage in the small town of Lewiston and, in the absence of a formal death toll, local officials estimated the number of fatalities at between 16 and 22.

Lewiston was in lockdown yesterday morning, with schools closed and residents ordered to stay indoors. Police said a man named Robert Card, 40, was seen in surveillance footage pointing a semi-automatic rifle with an extended clip as he walked into the bowling alley in Lewiston should be considered armed and dangerous.News platforms had broadcast footage of people fleeing in terror from the venue after the shooting started on Wednesday evening.

One survivor whose name was not given told CNN he was 15 feet (5 metres) from the gunman when he opened fire. He thought at first it was a balloon popping.“And as soon as I turned and saw it was not a balloon and he was holding a weapon, I just bolted down the lane and I slid basically into where the pins are and climbed up into the machine and was on top of the machines for about 10 minutes until the cops got there,” he told CNN. headtopics.com

Card is a certified firearms instructor and a member of the US Army Reserve, according to multiple law enforcement sources. Lewiston city councillor Robert McCarthy told CNN Wednesday night as many as 22 people may have died, but others put the toll at 16.

Maine public safety official Mike Sauschuck said he was not prepared to give a death toll, calling it “a very fluid situation.”“We have literally hundreds of police officers working around the state of Maine to investigate this case, to locate Mr. Card,” he said. headtopics.com

President Joe Biden made calls – stepping away from a state dinner honouring Australia’s prime minister to Maine’s governor, its two senators and a local congressman to offer federal support, the White House said.

Read more:

LeadershipNGA »

Police Launch Manhunt For Suspected Killer Of 16 In US Mass ShootingPolice in the United States (US) Maine State, on Thursday, launched a manhunt for a suspected gunman, who killed at least 16 people on Wednesday at a bowling Read more ⮕

US police launch huge manhunt for shooter who killed at least 22The Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Police launch manhunt on gunman for killing 22 in USThe latest mass shooting to afflict the United States claimed about two dozen lives and left more than 50 others wounded Wednesday night, sending a small New England town into terror. Read more ⮕

FG To Launch Road Map For Marine & Blue Economy SectorThe federal government said there are plans in motion to launch a road map for the Marine and Blue Economy Sector, acknowledging that charting a policy Read more ⮕

Niger state to launch green economy, promote environmental sustainabilityNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Cervical Cancer: FG, UNICEF launch HPV vaccination of girls in Bauchi StateThe National Health Care Development Agency (NHCDA), in collaboration with UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Bauchi Field Office, on Thursday launched the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine against cervical cancer in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State. Read more ⮕