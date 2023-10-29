US Friends TV comedy star, Matthew Perry dies at 54

An American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing in the hit ’90s TV sitcom Friends, has died at the age of 54.Friends, which followed the fortunes of six young friends living in New York City, aired from 1994 until 2004.

The LA Times and TMZ, which first reported that Perry had died, said the actor was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his house. Warner Bros TV, which produced Friends, said “We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry”.

"The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

But he became an international star on Friends, a show which followed the lives of six New Yorkers navigating dating, careers and friendship. Perry was cast as the awkward Chandler Bing, famous for his sarcastic one-liners. The role earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2002.

In 2016, he told BBC Radio 2 that he could not remember three years of filming during Friends, because of drink and drugs."I didn't watch the show, and haven't watched the show, because I could go, 'Drinking, opiates, drinking, cocaine,'" he said. "I could tell season by season, by how I looked. That's why I don't wanna watch it, because that's what I see.

Perry also appeared in several films, including Fools Rush In, Almost Heroes and the Whole Nine Yards.

