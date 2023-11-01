Uproar as Nigerian stock market hits all-time high, crosses 70,000 mark

This remarkable milestone has stirred a frenzy of excitement among investors and ignited fervent discussions about the nation’s economic future. At the end of trading on the floor of the Exchange on Wednesday, the ASI jumped by 1.94% to 70,581.76 points from 69,236.19 with the market capitalization of listed companies hitting N38.78 trillion.

The market has been on an upward trajectory since the entry of the new administration led by President Bola Tinubu, due to proactiveness in implementing necessary reforms such as the removal of fuel subsidy and the liberalization of the foreign exchange market.

Data from NGX shows that while foreign investor participation in the capital market is slowly rising, domestic investor sentiment has been highly positive, with increased allocation into equities. Already, total transactions in the equity market hit N2.71 trillion as of September end, 38% higher than the corresponding period in 2022.

Analysts stated that while investor sentiment suggests that the Nigerian stock market’s recent peak is not a mere flash in the pan, the importance of ongoing stability, security, and continued economic reforms cannot be overemphasized.

According to Analysts, “ The historic high of the Nigerian stock market has created ripples in the global financial arena, with investors keenly observing the nation’s economic trajectory. Although it does not guarantee prosperity, it does signify global recognition of Nigeria’s vast potential. The hope is that this extraordinary accomplishment will lead to improved living standards for Nigerians and bolstered economic stability for the nation.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Conditional cash transfer as motor park economics, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Insurgency Recovery: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe revive primary healthcare centresPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Nigeria Engages German Firm On Nigeria’s $700m Solid Minerals DepositsThe federal government has signed a memorandum of understanding with a German firm on Nigeria's $700 million solid mineral deposit.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Despite uproar, Senate confirms three APC loyalists, five others as INEC RECsThe new RECs were appointed last week by President Bola Tinubu.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: Nationwide jubilation as Tinubu’s govt pays N35,000 wage award to workers [PHOTOS]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Breaking: Court grants 121 pro-Fubara protesters N100,000 bailA Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt has granted bail to the Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Rivers State, Mr Chijioke Ihunwo, and 120 other defendants who are in court for allegedly invading the residence of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martins Amaehwule, N100,000 bail.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕