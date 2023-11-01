UPDATED: Wike warns against tampering with political structure in Rivers

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a crisis had erupted in Rivers on Monday, after an attempt by the Rivers Assembly to impeach the incumbent Governor, Mr Siminalayi Fubara. He explained that the impeachment move was not a military coup, but in line with the provision of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“No body can take away the political structure in Rivers; nobody can intimidate me. If I want to do something, I will do it. “I just left the office, how many months ago? And I am FCT Minister, so which money? But nobody can take away our political structure. No one.

The minister thanked the forum for the visit and further thanked President Tinubu for finding him worthy to serve in his cabinet, stressing that he was still a member of the PDP working for Tinubu and not APC.

“Oh! Wike did this; Wike did that because I didn’t support Obi, and didn’t support their own Presidential candidate, and all of you just teamed up ‘Wike! Wike! Wike!’.“I am not disturbed; I will do what is right; and my conscience is clear. I am not the person you think that you will now go to social media and say all kinds of things.

