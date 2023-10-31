UPDATED: Wike vs Fubara: Tinubu mediates in Rivers crisis, PDP governors praise president

The police council headed by the president includes all the state governors and the FCT minister, many of whom were present for Tuesday’s meeting. “We discussed a very serious national issue that has security implications and that is the problem emerging in Rivers State. Mr Mohammed said.“He has shown that he is a president for everybody; the president for PDP and president for APC by intervening today and bringing succour and solace to the people of Rivers and Nigeria,” he said.

He said the opposition governors will continue to support the president in the discharge of his duties. He said the governors were happy that there was no interference in the litigations that concerned all PDP Governors.

“I spoke on behalf of the PDP Governors and we extolled the leadership qualities of the President. We congratulated him for his success at the court and we also showed our appreciation that all the PDP Governors who went through the tribunal emerged victorious. We know that is leadership. There is professionalism in the conduct as well as the way and manner the judiciary is working under his leadership.

“He made sure he didn’t use his big hammer and biro to extricate or emasculate us as the opposition. We find this to be very good and going forward, we pledge that we are going to work with him to bring good governance to the people of Nigeria,” he stated.Most of the state lawmakers are believed to be loyal to Mr Wike, who helped install Mr Fubara before both men went their ways.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: UPDATED: Tinubu wades into Fubara, Wike riftThe Nation Newspaper UPDATED: Tinubu wades into Fubara, Wike rift

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: UPDATED: Fubara, Wike exchange pleasantries at Aso Rock Villa amid Rivers crisisThe Nation Newspaper UPDATED: Fubara, Wike exchange pleasantries at Aso Rock Villa amid Rivers crisis

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Just: Wike, Fubara meet Tinubu in Aso Villa over crisis in RiversA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: BREAKING: Tinubu wades into Fubara, Wike riftThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Tinubu wades into Fubara, Wike rift

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: JUST IN: Tinubu Steps Into Rivers Crisis, Meets Wike, FubaraBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Breaking: Tinubu intervenes in Fubara, Wike riftTinubu on Tuesday intervened in the rift between Governor Simi Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor in office, Nyesom Wike

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕