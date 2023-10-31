UPDATED: Tinubu wades into Fubara, Wike rift

Sources have laid the blame for the attempt to impeach the Governor at the door step of Wike, who is the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The President used the opportunity of Tuesday’s meeting of the Police Council, which the Governor and the FCT Minister attended as members, to ostensibly end the feud between the two political allies.

Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed informed of the President’s intervention while briefing correspondents on the outcome of the Police Council’s meeting at the State House, Abuja.Muhammed, who is the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF), also disclosed that the opposition Governors have resolved to work with the President because he has shown good faith by not interfering with gubernatorial cases brought before the courts by PDP members.

“On that topic, the Governors of the PDP, on their behalf I spoke and extolled the leadership qualities of the President, congratulated him, expressing appreciation that all the PDP governors who had gone through the tribunals have emerged victorious. We know that his leadership.

“There was professionalism in the conduct, the way and manner the judiciary is working under his leadership and he has shown that he’s a President for everybody; a President for PDP, a President for APC.

“By intervening today and bringing succor and solace to the people of Rivers and Nigeria and by making sure that he did not use his big hammer and biro to extricate and emasculate us as opposition.

