UPDATED: Supreme Court dismisses Obi’s appeal, affirms Tinubu’s election

In a unanimous judgment, a seven-member panel of the court, affirmed the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) and upheld the election of President Bola Tinubu.
In the lead judgment, Justice John Okoro, while lasted less than five minutes, held that majority of the issue in this appeal were resolved in the earlier judgment in the appeal by Atiku of the PDP.Justice Okoro said the only issue in Obi’s appeal not covered in the Atiku appeal was that querying the nomination of Vice President Kashim Shettma.
He said the issue about Shettima ‘s alleged double nomination was earlier resolved by the Supreme Court in its judgment delivered on May 9 in the appeal by the PDP against INEC and three others. Justice Okoro said the issue ought not to have been brought before the Supreme Court again by the appellants who were already aware of that judgment. headtopics.com
