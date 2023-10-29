UPDATED: Nigeria crawling but we’re here to change that narrative, Tinubu tells Scholz

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday, October 29, said his administration is determined to change the narrative about a weak and crawling economy by bringing about transformation to governance.made the bold assertion during bilateral political talks with the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz, and his entourage at State House, Abuja.

He assured Scholz that Nigeria, which is the largest economy on the African continent, is ready to partner with Germany, which occupies the same position in Europe. “Nigeria is still crawling, but we are determined to change the narrative and bring about a transformative government in the country.

He added: “It is a profound pleasure for me to welcome my friend Olaf Scholz to Nigeria. It is a joy to see you here at this particular period of time. It is just about a few days ago that the Supreme Court of Federal Republic of Nigeria had a final say on our electoral exercise. headtopics.com

According to him, because his administration is cognizant of the fact that investments don’t do well an environment of delays and conflicts, much had been put in place, including tax reforms to free the system of multiple taxations, to ensure foreign investments are preserved and returns multiplied.

“We are reforming our economic and business environment to promote efficiency. You might have read or been aware that we have removed oil subsidy, we’re going through tax reforms to eliminate double taxation and give you better returns on investments and there are principles that will ensure your investments grows well and is protected. headtopics.com

He, however, disclosed that both countries were working on regularizing the stay of those who are economic refugees, according to the immigration laws of the countries. Also responding to the migration question, Chancellor Olaf said the debate is on and very soon the gray areas will be fixed, saying “the first is yes, there is a need in Germany for people that have talent and that want to work in our country in a way which is a regular path for migrants. And we are working intensely in this field and we want to get more progress and get things agreed in detail.

Nigeria crawling but we’re here to change that narrative, Tinubu tells ScholzThe Nation Newspaper Nigeria crawling but we're here to change that narrative, Tinubu tells Scholz Read more ⮕

Tinubu Receives German Chancellor Scholz At Presidential VillaBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Supreme court ruling: Tinubu ‘ll now focus on Nigeria’s challengesThe Nation Newspaper Supreme court ruling: Tinubu ‘ll now focus on Nigeria’s challenges - Adeleke Read more ⮕

Tinubu’s victory: Nigeria now on pathway to economic recoveryThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu's victory: Nigeria now on pathway to economic recovery – Oludare Read more ⮕

S’ Court verdict: Tinubu can take Nigeria to dreamland, says PDP senatorThe Nation Newspaper S' Court verdict: Tinubu can take Nigeria to dreamland, says PDP senator Read more ⮕

Tinubu to German chancellor: Nigeria crawling but we’re bringing transformative governmentNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕