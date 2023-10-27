UPDATED: How drone delivery of medical supplies is boosting healthcare in remote communities in Kaduna.

In February 2021 the government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a U.S.-based medical product delivery company, Zipline, in its efforts to address the challenges with logistics and the delivery of medical supplies to difficult-to-reach communities in the state.

Zipline, which started the delivery of medical supplies to remote areas of the state in August 2022, delivered more than 10,000 vital medicines and vaccines to hard-to-reach health centres in the state within five and 45 minutes of the order.

Such orders are then arranged in a package box with a parachute to safely land at their required destinations. The drones have four components, namely: battery, nose cone, wing and body, required to propel, and maintain balance in air, data and connectivity interaction.’s field visit to the Zipline operations base in Pamgeguwa, Kubau Local Government Area of Kaduna on Thursday, the company’s Operations Manager (Nigeria), Samuel Noma, said the company’s presence has reduced maternal, infant and young children mortality in hard to reach areas of the state. headtopics.com

He said one of the reasons for Zipline’s emergence in Kaduna was insecurity and unavailability of storage facilities for some thermolabile and sensitive medications like vaccines. He, however, said that if the wind is too strong, the drone would warn the flight operator to monitor the situation or to avoid flying that route.

Read more:

PremiumTimesng »

UPDATED: Tinubu approves N18bn assurance policy for fallen heroes’ familiesThe Nation Newspaper UPDATED: Tinubu approves N18bn assurance policy for fallen heroes' families Read more ⮕

UPDATED: Supreme Court dismisses Atiku’s bid to file fresh evidence against TinubuThe Nation Newspaper UPDATED: Supreme Court dismisses Atiku’s bid to file fresh evidence against Tinubu Read more ⮕

UPDATED: Supreme Court dismisses Obi’s appeal, affirms Tinubu’s electionThe Nation Newspaper UPDATED: Supreme Court dismisses Obi's appeal, affirms Tinubu's election Read more ⮕

UPDATED: Senate okays Aliyu as ICPC chairmanThe Nation Newspaper UPDATED: Senate okays Aliyu as ICPC chairman Read more ⮕

UPDATED: Supreme Court dismisses Peter Obi’s appeal against TinubuThe judgement on Peter Obi's case, coming immediately after the court's decision dismissing Atiku's appeal, brought down the curtain... Read more ⮕

Kaduna signs MoU to use drones to deliver medical supplies to remote communitiesThe drones, which can fly to their destination with no control, are connected to the Global Positioning System (GPS) and communicate with... Read more ⮕