UPDATED: Fubara rushes to court, secures order stopping impeachment

The Presiding Judge, O. Ben-Whyte, who granted the motion exparte in a suit file by Fubara, ordered the parties to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the substantive case. The judge, in a copy of the order, said: “Upon this motion exparte coming up before this honourable court for hearing and determination and after reading the supporting affidavit of Siminalayi Fubara filed on the 31st day of October, 2023 at the High Court Registry, Isiokpo and having listened to the submission of D.O. Okoro, SAN with I.
The suit named Fubara as the claimant and listed the defendants as Rivers State House of Assembly, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Clerk of the House and Chief Judge of Rivers State. Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!
Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕