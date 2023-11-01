UPDATED: Be ready to perform or you leave us, Tinubu warns ministers

The president reminded the ministers of their responsibility to served the people who entrusted their mandate on him. ” If you are performing there is nothing to fear. If you missed the objective, we review, if no performance you leave us. No one is an inland and the bunk stops on my desk.

He said that the country was blessed with great talents around the world, adding that Nigeria was the biggest intellectually sound country in Africa. ” It is not about the theoreticians, it is about practical determinations and focus evaluation. Yes it is our country, we have no other one.

” If they are wrong debate it. I stand before you and I have clear several occasions and I will be saying today again as the President I can make mistakes.” Point it to me I will resolve that conflict, that error, perfection is only that of Almighty God, but you are there to help me succeed. Success I must achieve by all means necessary.

Tinubu said that the country was going through a reform painfully, saying ” and we still have other challenges. ” We must built healthcare that work for all. Look around don’t be wicked. Look at the standard of education. Look at the classrooms, look at the roads.

