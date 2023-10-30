UPDATED: Atiku fails to congratulate Tinubu, says history will vindicate him

) in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has broken his silence on the final verdict of the Supreme Court affirming President Tinubu’s victory.

He spoke during a press conference in Abuja, on Monday, stating that Nigeria was the bigger loser of the court verdict. “If the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land, implies by its judgment that crime is good and should be rewarded, then Nigeria has lost and the country is doomed irrespective of who occupies the Presidential seat. If the Supreme Court decides that the Electoral umpire, INEC, can tell the public one thing and then do something else in order to reach a corruptly predetermined outcome, then there is really no hope for the country’s democracy and electoral politics.

“In one incident, nine policemen guarding my home in Kaduna were murdered in an attempt to assassinate me. I was also forced into exile for nine (9) months. In addition, my interest in a logistics company that I co-owned was confiscated and given to friends of the military government. headtopics.com

“But I went to the Nigerian courts to seek redress. I even went to an American court to help with unravelling what our state institutions charged with such responsibilities were unwilling or unable to do, including unravelling the qualifying academic records of the person sworn in as our President and by implication, hopefully, who he really is.

