UNIZIK suspends staff for allegedly forging degree, NYSC certificate

'In a bid to secure employment in Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Nwafor Osborne Ogbonnaya, whose real name is Nwafor Ogbonnaya Nwesuzor abandoned his undergraduate programme and forged the university statement of result and a letter of exclusion from the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC). 'He later went ahead to complete his degree programme. 'The whole scenario emanated when Mr Nwafor Osborne Ogbonnaya wrote to the university requesting to change his degree result.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYPOSTNGR: Reps seek justice for slain NYSC member, Chalya SilasThe House of Representatives has urged the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, to ensure the speedy delivery of justice for Miss Chalya Silas, a National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, member that was murdered in Kaduna state. The call was a sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Create Aba state, release Nnamdi Kanu – Ohanaeze makes five demands from TinubuThe apex Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has urged President Bola Tinubu to disregard the minority of Igbos crying foul over appointments. Ohanaeze asserted that an overwhelming 99 per cent of the Igbo population fully supports the Southeast Charter of Demands and demands immediate attention from President Tinubu.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: LP Candidate Asks Appeal Court To Nullify Kalu’s ElectionLabour Party (LP) senatorial candidate for Abia North in the 2023 election, Nnamdi Iroh-Oji, has told the Court of Appeal, Lagos that the former Abia State

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Legislative staff lockout Anambra lawmakersThe staff of Anambra State House of Assembly Tuesday locked out members of the State House of Assembly from the state legislative complex in pursuit of their demand for financial autonomy of the state legislative arm.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Judiciary Staff Union shelves planned strike, issues warningThe Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has shelved its planned industrial action scheduled for November 1. DAILY POST reports that the union had alerted its members to proceed on indefinite strike if the payment of 40% Peculiar Allowance was not made at the end of November.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Protesting legislative staff lock Anambra lawmakers out of assembly complexStaff of Anambra State House of Assembly on Tuesday locked out lawmakers from the state assembly complex. The lawmakers who were billed to sit were stopped from holding plenary sessions by the protesting staff. The staff said they were protesting to push for the financial autonomy of the legislative arm of the state.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕