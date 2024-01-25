University of Uyo Lecturer Appeals for Reinstatement

The University of Uyo had, last year, filed yet another appeal at the Court of Appeal, Calabar, against the judgement of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria which ordered the reinstatement of the ailing lecturer.over the unlawful termination of his appointment, has appealed to the university authorities to obey the judgement of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria which ordered his reinstatement and compensation.

Mr Ebong’s appeal is contained in a 16 January 2021 letter he wrote to the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Uyo, Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, shortly after his appointment to the office in October 2020.“Today, I am virtually bedridden at home while I await the inevitable to happen! May it not be said that the University was awaiting to resolve this matter posthumously. “I am, therefore, appealing to you to bring my uncertainty and misery to an end by complying with the judgment and order of the National Industrial Court,” Mr Ebong said in the letter to Mr Ndaeyo, a professo





