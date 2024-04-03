University College Hospital in Ibadan Limits Working Hours Due to Lack of Electricity

The University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo state capital, has directed all workers to work from 8 am to 4 pm only due to the lack of electricity. The hospital has been without electricity since March 19, as the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) claims UCH owes them over N400 million.

The hospital's chairman of Joint Action Committee (JAC) stated that it is dangerous and risky to attend to patients without electricity, hence the limited working hours.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

We didn’t owe IBEDC N495m electricity billUniversity College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, says it did not owe Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) N 495 million bill, as being insinuated.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

UCH: Patients, staff groan as power outage persists over accumulated debtPatients and their relatives, as well as staff of University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan are currently groaning over the total power outage in the hospital.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

UCH Staff to Work Limited Hours Until Power is RestoredStaff of University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, will from Tuesday, April 2, work between 8a.m. and 4 p.m. daily until power is restored in the hospital.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Tinubu to set up Africa-CDC coordinating office in Nigeria, upgrade dental college to universityThe President made these disclosures in statements issued and signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Jubilation over upgrade of Enugu dental college to universityStaff and students of the Federal University of Health and Allied Sciences, Enugu, have expressed their gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for upgrading the status of the institution from College of Dental Technology and Therapy to a university.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

UCH management denies owing IBEDC N495 millionThe management of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday, denied having an accumulated power supply bill of N495 million over the last three years.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »