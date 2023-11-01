Uniuyo’s Communication Arts alumni holds inaugural reunion

Herbert Batta, the department’s alumni affairs coordinator, told PREMIUM TIMES that the reunion is primarily to reunite past graduates of the department in one place, and also get them to be involved in the development and building of the new faculty through fundraising.

The Communication Arts Department of the University of Uyo was, in 2021, approved by the University Senate to operate as a Faculty of Communication and Media Studies with about seven departments. Mr Batta, an associate professor, said the alumni of the faculty have to be actively involved in the building and development of the faculty, as it cannot be left alone to just the government or to the university management.

“If you had learnt from a faculty, benefitted from a faculty and you have become successful, the only reasonable thing to do is to make an impact so that the system can continue to build itself,” he said.

He said an election would be conducted during the reunion to elect leaders to manage the affairs of the alumni association. “That way, they can invest funds, they can come for inspection and make sure their funds are properly invested in the things that will bring glory to the faculty,” Mr Batta added.

The reunion will also feature an award presentation to pioneer professors of the faculty for their services, as well as to honour distinguished alumni who have contributed immensely to the development of the faculty, according to the alumni affairs coordinator.

