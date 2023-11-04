Unity Bank reports unaudited nine-month results

A review of the lender’s unaudited nine-month results released to the Nigerian Exchange Group Limited showed that the Bank continued to maintain its expansionary and customer-centric model with total loans and advances rising to N222.8 billion, even as interest and similar income stood at N33 billion, which underscores the Bank’s strategic focus to reinvigorate and sustain asset creation that will deliver returns to shareholders.
Other key highlights of the 9-month financials include the total assets which stood at N423.4 billion; net fee and income commission, N4.4 billion within the period. However, the recent FX regulation impacted the Bank’s bottom line, a situation that can be reversed as the Naira appreciates. Commenting on the result, the Managing Director/CEO of Unity Bank Plc, Mrs. Tomi Somefun said that the Bank is focusing on its efforts to recapitalize the institution, aggressively drive asset creation, innovate with products to compete favourably in new markets and relentlessly drive pursuit of digital Banking innovation in order to shake off and completely reverse negative positions. She stated that despite the tough operating environment, the deposit position continues to witness steady appreciation which supports the business as the Bank drives initiatives to ramp up transactions as part of its strategy for the short and medium ter
