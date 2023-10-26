UNIPORT Undergraduate Found Dead In Boyfriend’s Home, Foul Play Suspected

A 300-level student of Biological Chemistry at the University of Port Harcourt has been found dead in the home of her boyfriend.The young lady identified as Justina Otuene Nkang, who was undergoing her industrial training in a private hospital in the D/Line area of Port Harcourt, had been declared missing about four days ago.

Problem started when her boyfriend simply identified as Collins was allegedly trying to dispose of her dismembered body when he was accosted by the vigilante group at the Radio Estate where he’s resident.

She is believed to have visited her boyfriend in his apartment four days ago after the close of work and wasn’t heard from afterwards. According to a source familiar with the matter, the decomposing body of the deceased was found with some body parts like her breasts and private parts discovered missing.More Stories headtopics.com

Read more:

channelstv »

Tribunal Upholds Tambuwal’s Election As Sokoto South SenatorBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Senate Mulls Banning CBN Governor, Deputies From PoliticsBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Tinubu Appoints Oyebamiji As NIWA MD, Ukeyima As Shippers’ Council BossBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Infinix Partners Mai Atafo For A Night Of Fashion ExcellenceBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

TikTok Removes Four Million ‘Violative’ Videos In SeptemberBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Makinde Signs Executive Orders On Mining, Establishment Of Tourism MinistryBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕