UNIPORT student allegedly kills girlfriend for ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ in Port-Harcourt

According to a blogger, Promise Uzoma Okoro, Collins had invited the deceased who is also a 300-level biochemistry student of the same university to his residence when the incident occurred.

Although details of the incident are still sketchy, reports said the suspect has been arrested by security operatives after the residents raised an alarm. When contacted by DAILY POST, the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko simply said, 'I will get back to you on this report please'. There have been a series of similar cases across the country following the activities of the internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo boys.

