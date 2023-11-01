UNIOSUN VC raises alarm over decline in university enrollment

Professor Adebooye expressed fear that many universities and institutions may experience dwindling enrollment if they neglect professionalism in their administration and quality standards in higher education.

The vice-chancellor in his address at the 2nd Annual Registry lecture held at the Olagusoye Oyinlola auditorium in Osogbo, on Wednesday, November 1, said that a global trend is emerging where employers exert pressure on recruiting organizations to exclude graduates from certain universities in their selection process.

“This trend is already underway in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Graduates from universities falling below a certain rank might not be shortlisted for interviews, even if they graduate with top honours. Employers will rely on university rankings to determine applicant eligibility.”

He noted that In the future, professionalism will likely lead to a transparent and clear selection process for appointing principal officers in universities, including vice-chancellors. The former Registrar of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Ayorinde Ogunruku in his lecture titled “Promoting Professionalism and Skill-Based Administration of Universities in Nigeria: Which Way, whose Place, stressed the importance of University Administrators in upholding the quality and integrity of the education system.

