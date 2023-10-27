UNILORIN Inducts 29 New Veterinary Doctors

Performing the induction during the fifth induction/oath-taking ceremony, themed, “From Healing Heaves to Healthy Harvests: The Inspiring Journey to Tunde Agbato, Veterinarian Extraordinaire”, at the university auditorium, the president, Veterinary Council of Nigeria, AIG Aishatu Abubakar-Baju, represented by Professor Mathew Adamu, charged the inductees to abide by laid down rules, regulations and laws.

Abubakar-Baju said that the regulatory agency has digitized its operation to check quackery and provide more efficient and effective operation, saying that the graduates should register with the agency to practice legally.Earlier, the vice chancellor of the university, Prof Wahab Egbewole (SAN), charged the graduates to soar like eagles with comportment and integrity.

Egbewole, who said that parents and society deserve more from the new veterinary doctors for the labour on them, added that, "you cannot afford to disappoint Nigeria".He added: "Practice with compassion because the animals you'll be dealing with cannot talk. Also, you should comport yourself in society because people expect a lot from you. Develop your capacity. Don't be complacent. Be diligent. Leverage on technology. This is an opportunity. Don't abuse the opportunity given to you".

In his remarks, the dean, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Prof Oyebisi Azeez, said that the ceremony marked the beginning of a journey that holds great responsibility and even greater reward. Azeez, who said that veterinarians play a unique role in the society, added that, “we are the guardians of the health and well-being of animals, large and small.”

In a keynote address, titled, "From Healing Heaves to Healthy Harvests: The Inspiring Journey to Tunde Agbato, Veterinarian Extraordinaire", delivered by Dr Tunde Ifemade, he charged the graduates to draw several lessons that will guide their path in their chosen careers from the life of Dr Agbato.work progressively on our career. We can also have it all -a wonderful relationship with God, a solid family life and an excellent career," he stated.

