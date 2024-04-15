Unified Payments Academy Launches with 25 Interns

The Unified Payments Academy , a groundbreaking talent incubation initiative by Unified Payment Services Limited , held its inaugural session kick-starting the academy with 25 interns admitted from across the nation.The Unified Payments Academy , a groundbreaking talent incubation initiative by Unified Payment Services Limited , held its inaugural session kick-starting the academy with 25 interns admitted from across the nation.
The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Unified Payments, Dr Agada B. Apochi, while welcoming the interns to the programme, stated that the Academy is structured to serve not just Unified Payments as a company, but to train experts for the payment industry in Nigeria, Africa and the world.
Apochi, while encouraging the interns to envision a bright future, recalled his career journey, which saw him grow from a contract staff in a bank to leading Nigeria’s foremost payment technology company. Also speaking at the event, the Group Head, Human Resources, of the organisation, Mrs. Chioma Akaniro, charged the interns to make the most of their time at the Academy by adopting and implementing the habits of highly effective people.
The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party , at the weekend, denied involvement in the alleged attack on the Labour Party governorship candidate, Olumide Akpata, at the Staff Club of the University of Benin .
Unified Payments Academy Talent Incubation Unified Payment Services Limited Interns Nigeria Fintech Industry Technological Evolution Financial Technology
Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »
Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »
Gov Kefas Approves N1bn For Gratuity, Directs Immediate PaymentsThe Latest News from Nigeria and Around the World
Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »