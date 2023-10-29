UNICEF, NASSCO, British High Commission for CORN conference on social protection

), National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO) and the British High Commission to Nigeria are among those will attend Conflict Research Network West Africa (CORN) international Conference holding in Abuja.
A statement by CORN West Africa Director, Dr. Tarila Marclint Ebiede, stated that the maiden conference which is organised in partnership with the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), focuses on “Social protection in fragile and conflict affected societies in Nigeria”.
He noted that proper management of Social protection can contribute to peacebuilding and reduce conflict as well as insecurity in Nigeria. “Papers at the conference will examine how these social protection programmes, such as conditional cash transfers, school feeding programmes, COVID-19 palliatives, support for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPS) in Nigeria, youth empowerment programmes, have fared in practice.” headtopics.com
“A special session at the conference will focus on the politics of Nigeria’s social register, with the aim of unpacking the implications for poverty alleviation. This conference is urgent because it creates an opportunity for policy makers to receive feedback on ongoing programmes and policies with the aim of improving the outcomes of these programmes and policies.”
Nigeria Headlines
