UNIABUJA Promotes 23 To Professorial Rank

In a statement by the acting director of information and public relations, Dr. Habib Yakoob, he said 13 of the staff got the rank of professor, 10 were elevated to the rank of associate professors.

The university approved the promotion of the staff at its 80th Regular Meeting of the Appointment and Promotion Committee (A and PC), held on Friday 16th June, 2023. The council had at various times considered and approved promotion of the staff to the professorial rank, subject to favourable external assessment.Upon receipt of assessments, the university sought the approval of the Ministry of Education for the release of the promotion to the beneficiaries, subject to the ratification by the Governing Council when it is constituted.

The exercise reveals that the academic staff were promoted across several disciplines which include education foundation, medical microbiology, geography, environmental science, history and diplomatic studies, and soil science.Other disciplines were Christian religious studies, biological science, statistics, microbiology, veterinary medicine, chemical engineering, public administration, biochemistry, obstetrics and Geology, and microbiology and parasitology. headtopics.com

While congratulating the newly promoted staff, the vice chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, described them as hardworking academics, who were committed to the advancement of knowledge in their various fields of endeavour.

Na’Allah said, “This is a well-deserved recognition of your dedication. Your promotions not only reflect your individual accomplishments, but also serve as a testament to the University’s commitment to nurturing and supporting its academic community. headtopics.com

