UniAbuja governing council approves promotion of 23 staff to professors

According to the statement, a total of 13 staff members out of the 23 were promoted to the rank of professor, with the remaining 10 promoted to the rank of associate professor. According to the statement: “The University of Abuja has approved the promotion of 23 academic staff members to professorial rank. While 13 of the staff members got promoted to the rank of professor, 10 others were elevated to the rank of associate professor.

“Other disciplines were Christian religious studies, biological science, statistics, microbiology, veterinary medicine, chemical engineering, public administration, biochemistry, obstetrics and geology, and microbiology and parasitology,” the statement said. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, who congratulated the newly promoted staff members, described them as hardworking academics committed to advancing knowledge in their various fields of endeavour.

