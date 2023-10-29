Unhealthy sexual behaviour, late detection spiking cervical cancer deaths

Medical experts say the prevalence of this cancer results from being infected by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in about 95% of cases, leading to about 8,000 deaths annually. Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a common sexually transmitted infection (STI), which does not manifest any symptoms but can still infect other people through sexual contact.

Noting her concerns, Dr Nabila Shehu, a Consultant Family Physician at Peramera Medicals, explained that many cases of cervical cancer are presented in very advanced stages as a result of cultural beliefs, taboos or even religion. ‘‘Late detection of cervical cancer is a problem because this is a very sensitive area, many women do not feel comfortable to sit there and spread their legs to do this kind of examination, unless during childbirth.

