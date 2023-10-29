UNFPA supports treatment of 104 VVF patients in Kaduna

(UNFPA) has supported free fistula repair surgeries for 104 patients at the Vesico Vaginal Fistula Centre at Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Zaria, Kaduna State.VVF, commonly known as obstetric fistula, is an abnormal opening between the bladder and the vagina that results in continuous and unremitting urinary incontinence.Common causes of VVF are obstructed labour, early marriage, poverty, and women’s limited access to and control of family resources.

He said Civil Society Organisations were being supported to conduct campaigns in communities and engage religious and community leaders to mobilise community members to end the scourge. “We are also encouraging girl-child education to ensure that youths go as far as possible in their educational pursuit, which in the long run will prevent early marriage.”

He added that a Norwegian government health project would inject part of its funds into the centre, adding that there are gaps to be filled. “After the repair, we ensure that the women go through rehabilitation to enable them to reintegrate into society. headtopics.com

