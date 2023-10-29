UNFPA supports fistula surgery of 104 patients in Kaduna

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has supported free fistula repair surgeries for 104 patients at the Vesico Vaginal Fistula Centre at Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Zaria, Kaduna State.

The condition is among the most distress complications of gynaecologic and obstetric procedures, however, the condition can be reversed and repaired through surgery. However, the condition can be repaired through surgery, and patients can go back to their normal lives.

Describing the intervention as one of UNFPA’s priority areas in the state, Evborein said that the curative intervention was being matched with preventive services like community campaigns to end fistula. headtopics.com

“They are talking to men and women to deal with the issue of child marriage as one of the predisposing factors for fistula. He pledged UNFPA’s continued support to the centre, while noting the prevailing challenge of manpower, especially surgeons.

UNFPA supplies family planning commodities to 700 Kaduna health facilities“There is also the problem of unsafe abortion when people are not ready, and the solution is simply contraceptives.' Read more ⮕

Friday Sermon: Palestine: The land of one of Islam’s three most holy mosques, By Murtadha GusauPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

In Jigawa, there’s only one doctor to 21,000 residents, NMA lamentsPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World NewsThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Lokpobiri, Kyari Inspect Kaduna Refinery, Assure Of Production In 2024Minister of state for petroleum, oil sector, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri and group chief executive officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Read more ⮕

Kaduna Govt reports 500 GBV cases to national dashboard, prosecutes fiveThe Kaduna State Government has reported about 500 cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) cases to the National GBV Dashboard, of which, five cases have been prosecuted as at the end of September. Read more ⮕