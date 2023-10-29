UNFPA supplies family planning commodities to 700 Kaduna health facilities

“There is also the problem of unsafe abortion when people are not ready, and the solution is simply contraceptives."The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) says it supplies family planning commodities to over 700 health facilities across Kaduna State every quarter.

Mr Evborein said that UNFPA, the leading UN body supporting family planning interventions, procures the commodities through the Federal Ministry of Health for the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Mr Evborein added that to address maternal death, UNFPA supported the Kaduna State Government to procure essential medicines and supplies for pregnant women to prevent death from delivery complications.He said that the essential drugs were being supplied to health facilities to ensure pregnant women deliver safely.

This, he said, was to ensure that if a woman dies of pregnancy complications at the point of delivery, such deaths are not treated with triviality. “Any death of a pregnant woman, anywhere in the state has to be highlighted, and appropriate measures put in place to ensure similar circumstances do not happen.” headtopics.com

This, according to him, is an additional funding source for the Kaduna State Government to address maternal deaths. He identified capacity building for health workers to deliver quality services and upgrade of health facilities in selected local government areas as some of the components of the project.

