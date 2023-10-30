Unconstitutional for politicians to be INEC REC

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has said it is unconstitutional to appoint political members to be Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC).Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has said it is unconstitutional to appoint political members to be Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC).

He said the nation cannot afford to have the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that is constituted by card-carrying members and loyalists of the ruling party and its collaborators. In a statement yesterday, he said in order to guarantee the credibility of elections, persons who are loyal to any of the registered political parties shall not be appointed as INEC Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioners.

“The conduct of the 2027 General Elections must be transparent in every material particular. Therefore, the nation cannot afford to have the Independent National Electoral Commission constituted by card carrying members and loyalists of the ruling party and its collaborators.

