Unavailability Of Election Results On IReV Not Ground For Election Nullification, S’Court Rules

A presiding officer counts records from the Ikorodu local government area during the collation of the presidential election results at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Yaba, in the suburbs of Lagos, in Nigeria, on February 26, 2023.

He said it is clear that the petition seeking to nullify the election for noncompliance must not only be ready to prove how the non-compliance affected the outcome election but must be ready to give evidence.

According to him, the petitioner abandoned the duties imposed on them to prove the gravity of noncompliance and its effect. Justice Okoro said the Electoral Act empowers the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to determine the best method to use during an election.He added that the unavailability of results on the IReV, cannot be a ground to nullify the the election. headtopics.com

Justice Okoro says the petitioner needed to lay credible evidence to prove the alleged noncompliance. According to him, he has not produced an original or certified true copy of the evidence they want the court to rely on.

He held that the non-availability of the presidential election results on the IReV Portal did not affect the outcome of the election

