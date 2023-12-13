UN Secretary-General: Limiting Global Heating to 1.5°C Impossible Without Phasing Out Fossil Fuels

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, says limiting global heating to 1.5°C will be impossible without the phase-out of fossil fuels.ended in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday, with an agreement on transitioning away from fossil fuels, the substances that cause climate change.

While many have lauded the inclusion of language for transitioning away from these substances, many, including the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, think it is inevitable to phase out fossil fuels. “To those who opposed a clear reference to phase-out of fossil fuels during the COP28 Climate Conference, I want to say: whether you like it or not, fossil fuel phase-out is inevitable. Let’s hope it doesn’t come too late,” the UN Chief said as soon as the agreement was reached. In a post on social networking platform X (formerly Twitter), Mr Guterres said science, which featured prominently in the two-week conference, says limiting global heating to 1.5°C will be impossible without the phase-out of fossil fuel





