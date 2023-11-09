UN Report Warns of Insufficient Climate Action to Meet Paris Agreement Goals

A new report from the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) warns that current pledges under the Paris Agreement will lead to a 2.5-2.9°C temperature rise above pre-industrial levels this century. The report emphasizes the urgent need for increased climate action and global low-carbon transformations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antònio Guterres, highlights the importance of transitioning away from fossil fuels and achieving a just and equitable renewables transition. The report also stresses the need to strengthen mitigation efforts in order to narrow the emissions gap and increase the chances of meeting net-zero pledges





