UN report highlights slowing progress on climate adaptation

A new report by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) says progress on climate adaptation is slowing on all fronts. The report added that adaptation should be accelerating to catch up with rising climate change impacts. The UNEP defines adaptation as “the process of adjustment to actual or expected climate change and its effects”. The report analyses the progress in planning, financing and implementation as well as areas where urgent adaptation actions are required.

The report said that the world is underfinanced, underprepared and lacks adequate planning to adapt to the risks associated with climate change. It said the adaptation finance needs of developing countries are 10 to 18 times as big as international public finance flows. According to the report, adaptation financing needed for developing countries are estimated at $215 to $387 billion annually this decade — and are projected to significantly increase by 2050. It said despite these needs, international public climate finance flows to developing countries declined by 15 percent to $21.3 billion in 2021, after having increased to $25.2 billion between 2018 and 2020. The report said current climate adaptation finance gap is widening and now stands between $194 and $366 billion per year

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYPOSTNGR: Create conductive environment for journalists to operate freely – Senator Alli tells stakeholdersThe Chairman, Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Sharafadeen Alli, has called on all stakeholders to create a conducive environment for journalists to operate freely without fear of reprisals.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

LEADERSHIPNGA: Abia Assembly Environment Committee Seeks Revival Of Mobile Sanitation CourtAbia State Assembly Committee on Environment and Urban Renewal has called for the invigoration of the state's mobile sanitation court in line with the

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »

LEADERSHIPNGA: NGF, Partners To Hold Induction Programme For Newly Appointed Health CommissionersThe Nigeria Health Commissioners’ Forum (NHCF) with support from the secretariat of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and other health partners is set to

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »

THECABLENG: Lagos incorporates HPV vaccines into immunisation programmeNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more »

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Court remands Bayelsa blogger over publications on Presidential Amnesty Programme bossThe Bayelsa State blogger was accused of making defamatory publications against the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Barry Ndiomu, a retired major-general.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

CHANNELSTV: Rwanda Lifts Visa Restrictions For African NationsThe African Union has hailed the decision of Rwanda and Kenya to improve free trade across the continent.

Source: channelstv | Read more »