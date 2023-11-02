UN relief agency renews calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

“A humanitarian ceasefire is long overdue,” UNWRA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement. “Without it, more people will be killed, those who are alive will endure further losses, and the once vibrant society will be in grief, forever,” it added.“I have just returned from the Gaza Strip. This is the first time I have been allowed in since the beginning of this horrific war, almost four weeks ago,” he said.The UNRWA boss said children there asked him for “a sip of water and a piece of bread”.Current humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza is far from enough, he said.

“I call once again for urgent fuel deliveries. No fuel has come for nearly one month and this is having a devastating impact on hospitals, bakeries, water plants, and our operations,” Lazzarini said. Israel sealed off the Gaza Strip and began pounding the densely populated area with airstrikes after Hamas fighters carried out a terrorist attack on Israeli communities on 7 October that left over 1,400 people dead.The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza has said that 8,796 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began and 22,219 have been injured.

