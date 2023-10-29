UN military adviser decorates three Nigerian soldiers for gallantry

The soldiers, who were recently promoted after they were found worthy in character and gallantry, were decorated by the Military Adviser (MILAD) Office of Military Affairs, Department of Peace Operations, United Nations, General Birame Diop, during his visit to the mission.

A statement from the mission yesterday said the three soldiers include Warrant Officer Suleiman Abubakar, Warrant Officer Lawal Saleh and Warrant Officer Balarabe Mamman. The statement said that Gen. Diop, who was accompanied by Acting Head of Mission/Force Commander UNISFA in South Sudan, Maj Gen Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr, commended Nigerians Contingent 1 (NIGCON) in the mission for their “professionalism, steadfastness, discipline and commitment in the discharge of their duties towards ensuring peace in Abyei despite the visible challenges and conditions in which the unit is operating.”“He also commended the Contingent Commander Col.

"Gen. Diop also assured them of the support of the Department of Peace Operations at the UN headquarters in ensuring the unit fulfils its mandate successfully in Abyei.

“He said the aim of his visit was to assess the operational readiness of the troops and to interact with them to get firsthand feedback from troops in the field.” While briefing the MILAD, Col Nkereuwem highlighted the activities of the Unit and the successes recorded since its deployment including the aspect of civil military cooperation to win the hearts and minds of the local populace in Abyei.

