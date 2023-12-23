UN fails to call for ceasefire in Gaza despite passing watered-down resolution

Although a watered-down version of the initial proposal would have called for the cessation of hostilities, 13 countries still voted in favour of the modified version while two (Russia and the US) abstained.After several delays in voting on a resolution that could see the end of the ongoing hostilities in Gaza, themissed another opportunity to end the war as it failed to call for a ceasefire despite passing a watered-down resolution.

A draft resolution proposed by the United Arab Emirates was finally put to vote and adopted on Friday after several delays and negotiations to ensure the resolution was not vetoed by the US. The resolution asked that parties allow, facilitate and enable the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale directly to the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Stri





Palestine accuses international community of hypocrisy over Gaza warThe government of Palestine has called out members of the international community for hypocrisy as the war in Gaza continues. The Ambassador of Palestine to Nigeria, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES described the ongoing war in Gaza as “an unfolding textbook genocide on Palestine” in which many Western countries are complicit by providing military, financial and political support to Israel.

