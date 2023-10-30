UN advocacy group tasks world leaders on sustainable peace

UNA-USA is a membership organisation of Americans dedicated to the ideals and work of the United Nations dedicated to promoting the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The UN Day, celebrated on Oct. 24, marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter, the day the Organisation officially came into being. “My message for the world, especially countries witnessing crisis is to pause, shift their eyes from the military victories or artillery losses, and focus on the innocent lives of women and children caught in the crossfire.

Earlier at the UN day event, the Borough of Queens office awarded the United Nations Association – USA Queens Chapter a Citation of Honour. The Chapter has also done important work to encourage intergroup understanding on the local level through community engagement activities, advocacy campaigns, and free educational programmes. headtopics.com

“On behalf of the 2.4 million residents of Queens, ‘The World’s Borough,’ we salute the UNA-USA Queens Chapter and echo its message encouraging all to celebrate the United Nations, which was established 78 years ago today,” Queens Borough president’s office declared.

In her remarks, Pauline Elure, Communication Officer at the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) spoke on the mandate of the agency, refuge crisis in some countries as well as her work to support young refugees. “The UN has been promoting peace so we want to tap into this event to encourage all countries to promote peace, unity, and reconciliation. headtopics.com

For Faatiha Aayat, Child Rights Activist and Climate Campaigner, she maintained that resentment, retaliation and retribution would not resolve any crisis.