UK, US, China Sign AI Safety Pledge At UK Summit

Sunak called the declaration a “landmark achievement” while King Charles III, in a video message to the summit, urged international collaboration to combat the “significant risks” of unchecked development.UK technology minister Michelle Donelan told AFP that the declaration “really outlines for the first time the world coming together to identify this problem”.

The release of the latest models have offered a glimpse into the potential of so-called frontier AI, but have also prompted concerns around issues ranging from job losses to cyber attacks and the control that humans actually have over the systems.

Donelan told AFP the event was a “historic moment in mankind’s history” after earlier announcing two further summits, in South Korea in six months’ time, and in France next year. Donelan accepted that the summit “isn’t designed to produce a blueprint for global legislation”, but was instead “designed to forge a path ahead,… so that we can get a better handle and understanding on the risk of frontier AI”.Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was one of the only world leaders attending the conference, although tech giant Elon Musk was already present on the first day, and will talk with Sunak on Thursday.

“It’s one of the existential risks that we face and it is potentially the most pressing one if you look at the timescale and rate of advancement — the summit is timely, and I applaud the prime minister for holding it,” he said.While the potential of AI raises many hopes, particularly for medicine, its development is seen as largely unchecked.

